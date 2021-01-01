4 - Light 48" Simple Rectangle Flush Mount
Description
Features:Strip lightAcrylic diffuserElectronic ballastProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 4Fixture Design: SimpleFixture Shape: Square / RectangleLight Direction: AdjustableFinish: WhiteStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 32Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothGlass Type: Power Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: WITB Bulb Included: NoIP Rating: Spefications:Accommodates (4) 32W compact fluorescent bulbs (not included)Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Weight: 12.13Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Min Height: Overall Max Height: Overall Height (Hanging): 2.5Body Height - Top to Bottom: 2.5Body Width - Side to Side: 48Body Depth - Front to Back: 13Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Additional Parts Required: NoInstallation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 2 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: