From magic home
Magic Home 4-Light White Hanging Pendant
Advertisement
Blending a unique shape with a traditional pattern,this Ballamy Home lavish chandelier adds a graceful,timeless look to any home. This collection complements a variety of styles with its casual elegance and a whimsical sense of age. Almost as if the piece were pulled from the pages of a storybook. Feature this collection lighting in a beachy sunroom, sweeping foyer or chic living room and enjoy refined style for years to come.