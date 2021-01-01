CHUN YI 4 Inch Memory Foam, High Density Ventilated Cooling Pad, Gel Infused Mattress Removable and Washable Knit Fabric, Full, Topper with Cover

BODY BREATHING : Our mattress topper made with 4 inch premium memory foam, ventilation design, lower body heat and release easily with the airflow. Enjoy a breathable for a more comfortable sleep. STAY ACTIVE: Our gel memory foam mattress pass CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX, and it will never gets hard in cold or hot weather. Achieves a balance of softness & support, this mattress pad remains consistent firmness and comfortable feel all year. REMOVABLE & WASHABLE COVER: CHUN YI bed mattress has a cover made of microfiber knit fabric, making it a cooling mattress pad for you to stay cool all night. Adjustable elastic straps at four corners to prevent sliding. 10 YEARS WARRANTY: In order to offer you great customer service, all our gel memory foam mattresses are guaranteed for ten years. We not only provide you with high-quality products, but also provide worry-free services. NOTICE: CUHN YI mattress toppers are all packed in a roll with vacuum compression packaging. When you unroll it, please give it 48-72 hours to expand completely. Low temperature may extend the expand time. If you want to make it recover faster, you may keep your room temperature around 77F°.