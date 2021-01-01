From dals lighting
4-Inch LED Gimbal Recessed Light by DALS Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (GMB4-3K-BK)
Gain full command of kitchen or living room lighting with the 4 LED Gimbal Recessed Light by DALS Lighting. This fixture arrives with a junction box and an integrated dimmable driver in its IC airtight new construction housing, fully repositionable in a 360-degree rotation over 30 degrees of tilt. Aluminum construction keeps things light and smooth while set into a ceiling for low-profile lighting from above, while an ADA compliant design with wet rating makes this flexible fixture suitable for any room in the house. Dals Lighting is an accent and architectural lighting company based in Quebec that was founded in 2008. Their modern designs use LED technology and are functional, minimalist and versatile. From the sleek, adjustable Round Directional LED Wall Sconce to the smooth, clean lines of the Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light, their creations are innovative, useful and high quality. Color: Black. Finish: Black