Northlight 4 in. Shiny Royal Blue Glass Christmas Ornament

Add this elegant glass Christmas ornament to your holiday collection. This shiny ornament is royal blue with feather-like designs. You can add this to your Christmas tree mantles or give it as a present to that special person on your list. Product Features: Fully dimensional glass ball Christmas ornament. Color: royal blue. Finish: shiny. Features brush strokes that resemble feathers. Designed with a gold cap and string for easy hanging. For indoor use only. Dimensions: 4 in. Dia. String dimension: 3 in. H. Materials: glass.