From comfort revolution
Comfort Revolution 4 in. Gel-Infused Twin XL Size Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Blue
A topper that completely transforms your sleep experience. Instantly revive a worn-down mattress surface with the Comfort Revolution Original 4" Gel-infused Memory Foam Mattress topper. Premium gel-infused memory foam adapts to your unique shape for personalized comfort, while promoting a cooler sleep experience. The 4" thickness is ideal for refreshing older sleep surfaces without splurging on a new mattress. This topper comes conveniently compressed..so you can decompress in minutes. Pair your topper with the Comfort Revolution Mattress Topper Cover (sold separately) to help hold your topper firmly in place. The soft-to-the-touch, polyester microfiber stretch knit cover provides a soft feel, plus serves as a protective layer to help prevent against general wear and tear. This quality cover is designed for easy care – simply remove, machine wash and rest easy. Accommodates sleep surfaces up to 21 in. Convenience and comfort, fully covered. Color: Blue.