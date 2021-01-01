4 in. 1-Light Modern Farmhouse Dark Bronze Flush Mount Mason Jar Glass Semi-Flush Mount

Designed in a simple and vintage look, the 1-Light Modern Farmhouse Dark Bronze Semi-Flush Mount Mason Jar Glass Flush Mount features a durable metal backplate, an adjustable hanging chain, and a clear mason jar glass shade, creating a bit of rustic and industrial flair to any space and bring a cozy and comfortable ambiance to your room. The mini semi-flush mount pendant light is perfect for bedroom, bathroom, living room, corridor, staircase, loft, cafe, bar, restaurant, club, and more. The sloped ceiling is adaptable.