Lamb Of God 4 Horsemen Of The Apocalypse Jesus Revelation 6:1-8 Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Here's an awesome image of the Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse, in The Book Of Revelation. Included are the white horse, red horse, black horse, and the pale horse. This item makes a great gift for friends of faith, or for men and women of any age. This is the perfect item for Christmas stocking stuffers, for Easter and Good Friday, for pastors, ministers, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, or for Christian church friends, who read The Word of God. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only