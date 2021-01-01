Nilight 4 Gang Rocker Switch Panel with USB Charger Voltmeter Waterproof 12V-24V DC Rocker Switch with QC3.0 Dual USB Charger

Multi-Function designed: This Switch Panel is integrated with 4 Rocker switches and QC3.0 dual USB charger with Voltmeter. Suitable for most 12V-24V DC cars, UTVs/ATVs, trucks, trailers, RVs, caravans, buses, marine boats, yachts etc. Efficient Charge: Dual usb charger enable you charge two devices simultaneously at full speed . It works for all USB-powered devices. Makes the charger 40% faster than conventional chargers. LED Voltage Display: The Voltmeter is builted in the center of the USB charger, clearly shows the current readings of working volts, easily notice the voltage condition of the vehicles. Quality assurance: The panel is made of strengthened aluminum and well-conductive pins,ensure long lasting durability highly optimized for general use and will give you a pleasant experience Package include:1x 4 gang switch panel,4 x fixing screws, 2 sets of DIY stickers