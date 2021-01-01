Northlight 4 ft. x 25 in. Pre-Lit Noble Pine Artificial Christmas Tree Clear Lights

Advertisement
4 ft. x 25 in. Pre-Lit Noble Pine Artificial Christmas Tree Clear Lights. The Noble pine features a mixture of 2-tone light green needles and 2-tone dark green needles thick 2 in. W needles create a lush and full tree. Product Features: Pre-lit with 100 clear lights. Bulb size: mini. 246 tips. 2 in. W tapered tips. 34 in. green lead cord. Slim profile tree. Additional Product Features: Light sets on tree are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use. If 1-bulb burns out the rest will stay lit. Lights are equipped with Lamp Lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keeps them from falling out. Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses. Comes with a FREE green tree stand. Wire gauge: 22. Dimensions: 4 ft. H (from the base of stand to the top of the tree). Distance from floor to the first row of branches: 10 in. 25 in. base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PE/PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wire.