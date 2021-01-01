From home accents holiday

Home Accents Holiday 4 ft Winslow Fir Pre-Lit Potted Artificial Topiary Christmas Tree with 150 Warm White Mini Lights

$89.98
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Embrace the spirit of the season with this Winslow artificial fir topiary tree. The 150 clear incandescent lights create a festive shimmer in your gathering, while the 490 branch tips deliver a true-to-life, full appearance. Adorned with gorgeous pine cones, berries and leaves, this pre-lit tree provides a delightful centerpiece to accentuate your doorway or foyer, and the included extra bulbs and fuses make replacement fast and easy. Set in a classic square pot, this Winslow artificial fir topiary tree adds high-end appeal to your celebrations.

