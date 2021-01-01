From cozyblock
CozyBlock RED-4 DAW-DL 4 Scandinavian Molded Plastic Dining Arm Chair with Dark Walnut Wood Eiffel Legs, Set of 4, 24.6'' W x 24.25'' D x 31'' H, x x
Comfortable and versatile, the daw Scandinavian Series Arm chair can be used to decorate virtually any spaces. Its clean, Simple, organic Shapes are sculpted to fit the body. With solid wood legs backed by Steel reinforcement, this classy chair has tip-resistant stability Sporting a clean, Simple, retro, yet modern design sculpted to fit the body, this gorgeous Arm chair is the perfect addition to your home or workspace. Available in multiple colors. The legs are made from solid wood with dark walnut Finish to contrast the plastic Seat for a glamorous and splendid look, while the artful crossbeams are made from Sturdy Steel, resembles the structure and form of the famed Eiffel tower, compliments Perfectly with the Seat to Finish the Scandinavian Minimalist design Ergonomically designed Seat to provide ultra comfort to your body and Back, made of heavy-duty yet elastic polypropylene in Matte finished color, with a single Mold Non-marking plastic floor protectors prevent damage to flooring. Mainly for indoor use. Some assembly required, installation hardware included. Overall dimensions: 24.6'' W X 24.25'' D X 31'' H