CozyBlock RED-4 DAW 2 Nordic Molded Plastic Dining Arm Chair with Beech Wood Eiffel Legs, Set of 2, 24.6'' W x 24.25'' D x 31'' H, x x
Comfortable and versatile, this daw Nordic Arm chair can be used to decorate virtually any spaces. Its clean, Simple, organic Shapes are sculpted to fit the body. With solid wood legs backed by Steel reinforcement, this classy chair has tip-resistant stability Sporting a clean, Simple, retro, yet modern design sculpted to fit the body, this gorgeous armchair is the perfect addition to the home or office. Available in multiple colors. The base is made of solid wood and Steel, and its design resembles the structure and form of the famed Eiffel tower, compliments Perfectly with the Seat to create that Scandinavian Minimalist look Ergonomically designed Seat to provide ultra comfort to your body and Back, made of heavy-duty yet elastic polypropylene in Matte finished color, with a single Mold Non-marking plastic floor protectors prevent damage to flooring. Mainly for indoor use. Some assembly required, installation hardware included. Overall dimensions: 24.6'' W X 24.25'' D X 31'' H