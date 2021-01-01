From cozyblock
CozyBlock RED-4 DAR 4 Molded Plastic Dining Arm Chair with Steel Eiffel Legs, Set of 4, 24.6'' W x 24.25'' D x 31'' H, x x
Comfortable and versatile, the dar Eiffel Series accent Arm chair can be used to decorate virtually any spaces. Its clean, Simple, organic Shapes are sculpted to fit the body. With Chromed solid Steel legs, this mid-century modern chair has tip-resistant stability The legs are made from solid Steel and Chromed, giving you that timeless yet futuristic look, resembling the structure and form of the famed Eiffel tower, compliments Perfectly with the Matte finished Seat to Finish the Scandinavian Minimalist design Ergonomically designed Seat to provide ultra comfort to your body and Back, made of heavy-duty yet elastic polypropylene in Matte finished color, with a single Mold Vibrant Seat color options go well with any Décor spaces, simply pick your favorite colors and Line up a few to create your desired statement setting Non-marking plastic floor protectors prevent damage to flooring. Mainly for indoor use. Some assembly required, installation hardware included. Overall dimensions: 24.6'' W X 24.25'' D X 31'' H