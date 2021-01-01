Samsung 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Champagne Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize, Beige

Advertisement
Samsung's new Smart Dryer has integrated Wi-Fi that allows you to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry on your time, and receive end of cycle alerts and more, right from your smartphone. Also, the Steam Sanitize+ cycle eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria² while relaxing and smoothing away wrinkles from everyday wear. Continuously monitors the condition of the air duct to ensure it's operating safely and efficiently. Requires wireless network, Samsung account and SmartThings App. The Samsung SmartThings App supports Android OS 4.0 (ICS) or later which is optimized for Samsung smartphones (Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series). This app also supports iOS 7 or later for iPhone models. SmartThings App available in App Store and Play Store. ²Based on internal testing and independently verified by Intertek. Color: Champagne.