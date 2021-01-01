From fisher & paykel
Fisher & Paykel 2.4 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer WH2424F1
24" Front Load Washer with 2.4 cu. ft. Capacity, SmartDrive™, Time Saver Option, Woolmark™ Guarantee, Drum Clean Cycle, and ENERGY STAR® Rated. Uses a direct drive motor that removes the need for belts, pulleys and the traditional block to reduce vibrations making this our quietest washer ever. Activates a special temperature profile and unique tumble sequence to speed things up when you are in a rush. Wash your woolen garments with confidence. Flushes out the drum minimizing the chance of unwanted smells developing. ENERGY STAR®. 2.4 cu. ft. Capacity. Total Capacity: 2.4 cu. ft. Wash Cycles: 13. Water Temperature Controls: 5. Detergent: High efficiency. Max spin speed: 1400rpm. Spin speeds: 4. Wash profiles: 16. Wash Cycles: Bulky, Cottons, Delicate, Drum Clean, Everyday, Heavy, Perm press, Quick 30, Rinse, Sanitize, Spin, Sports, Wool. ENERGY STAR®: Yes. Volts: 120 V. Frequency: 60 Hz. Amps: 20 A. Parts and Labor: 2 Year Limited. Parts on Motor: 8 Year Limited. Width: 23 5/8". Height: 33 15/32". Depth: 25 25/64".