Samsung 7.4 Cu. Ft. ElectricFront Load Dryer DVE54R7200W

27" Electric Dryer with 7.4 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Vent Sensor, Drum Light, Smart Care, 10 Drying Cycles, Steam Sanitize+, Sensor Dry, and ENERGY STAR®: White. The Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over. 95% of pollen, and kills 100% of dust mites Multi-Steam Technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static. Automatically optimizes the time and temperature of your drying cycle to. protect your clothes from heat damage, while avoiding excess energy use. Use your smart device as a remote control to control appliance functions, whether you're home, in the office, or on the road. Keep track of what's in the fridge from your grocer's aisle, how much time is left on that roast in the oven, or if it's time to add the next load of laundry right from your smart device. Remote Monitoring will always keep you in the know. No longer will you have to wait days for a service technician to diagnose an appliance issue. Remote Diagnostics allows certified technicians to access your appliance and start troubleshooting immediately. Refresh, Steam Sanitize+, Wrinkle Away, Normal, Heavy Duty, Permanent Press, Bedding, Delicates, Time Dry, Air Fluff. Damp Alert, Wrinkle Prevent, Adjust Time (Up), Adjust Time (Down), Child Lock, Alarm Off, Eco Dry, Smart Care, Drum Light. Spend less time in the laundry room by washing more clothes at once. A generous 7.5 cu. ft. drum capacity allows you to dry weeks' worth of laundry in one load. Type: Electric. Capacity: 7.4 Cu. Ft. Dry Cycles: 10. Options: 9. Sensor Dry: Yes. Child Lock: Yes. Temperature Settings: 5 (High, Medium High, Medium, Medium Low, Low). Dry Levels: 5 (More Dry, Normal-More Dry, Normal Dry,. Steam: Yes. LED Display: Ice Blue. 4-Way Venting: Yes. Reversible Door: Yes. See-Through Door: Yes. ENERGY STAR: Yes. Electrical Requirements: 240 Volt, 60 Hz, 30-Amp. Parts & Labor: 1 Year. Weight: 119 Lbs. Width: 27". Height: 44 9/16". Depth: 30 1/4".