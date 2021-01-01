Miabella 4-7/8 Carat T.G.W. Created White Sapphire Sterling Silver Halo Pendant and Earrings Set

This Miabella Created White Sapphire Halo Pendant and Earrings Set is the perfect fashion jewelry set for women. Crafted in sterling silver, this lovely jewelry set features pear-cut (8mm x 6mm), (7mm x 5mm) and round-cut (1.5mm), (1.25mm) created white sapphire gemstones. The 18-inch cable chain pendant is secured with a spring ring clasp. The earrings are secured with butterfly closures. This fabulous set is perfect to add glamour and style to your everyday look. The sterling silver necklace and earring set is perfect to gift yourself or someone dear to you. It also a great set to give to a bridal party!