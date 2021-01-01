King 3pc Spring Flowers Duvet Set - Christian Siriano

Spring flowers dominate the face of the Christian Siriano printed bed pattern. The large scale bouquets rise from the base to a pure white finish at the top. The floral pattern uses shades of purple pink, peach and teal for a bright and fresh look. The fabric is a smooth and soft 200 thread count, 100percent cotton sateen woven cloth and the reverse is also 100percent cotton, so you are always touching natural fibers. The ensemble comes complete with pillow shams to complete the top of the bed. Face and back is 100percent cotton. This item is machine washable, but please be sure to use appropriate sized machinery to avoid any excess wear on the items. Includes: one king duvet cover 110x96 inches with button closure and two king shams 20x36 inches. Comforter insert not included and must be purchased separately.