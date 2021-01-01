From linon
3pc Rio Tavern Counter Height Table Dining Sets Natural - Linon
Advertisement
Perfect for small spaces, this 3-piece counter height tavern set is sure to add the perfect touch of rustic farmhouse charm to your home. The solid wood construction of rubberwood and acacia wood give you the strength and stability that will last for years to come, while the stunning rustic finish will be a conversation-starter for guests and friends. The X-frame center brace allows for stylish reliability, and the surprisingly comfortable counter height saddle stools tuck away neatly for maximum special use of your kitchen, breakfast nook or living area. Table: Overall Width: 42” Overall Depth: 22” Overall Height: 36” Stool: Overall Width: 16” Overall Depth: 13-1/4” Overall Height: 24”