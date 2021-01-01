From no brand
Full/Queen 3pc Leena Tufted Cotton Coverlet Set Taupe
Advertisement
Refresh your bedroom décor with the charming style of the 3pc Leena Tufted Cotton Chenille Geometric Coverlet Set. Made with a 100percent cotton, this luxurious chenille design in an all-over geometric pattern that adds a soft texture to the bedding set. The matching shams perfectly coordinate with the coverlet to create a classic shabby chic look. Perfect for summer use or added layer to a comforter for cold season. Machine washable for easy care, this cotton chenille coverlet set provides a delightful and captivating update to your bedroom. Due to the nature of the chenille fabric, some shedding will occur naturally in the first 3-4 washes. Size: Full/Queen. Color: Taupe.