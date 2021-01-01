3pc Graham Occasional Table Set Brown - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings Graham 3PC Occasional Table is fantastic piece needed for your home. This set includes a transitional design of a rectangular coffee, sofa table and a square end table. The shape combination alone in this set creates amazing dimension to a flat space. A black, marble table top and ash gray base provides your living space with tone range. Also, the solid plank style bottom shelf gives you the space needed for storage. Add a translucent lamp to the end table, decorative basket to the base of the coffee table and the sofa table can hold those must read novels of the year. This set will surely put good vibes in your living area.