3pc Fiona Counter Height Dining Set with Ladder Back Stool Antique Walnut - Winsome

For a small-space dining solution you'll love, choose the Fiona Three-Piece High Round Table with Ladder-Back Stools set from Winsome. This wood dining set features a high-top table with a round tabletop and tapered legs. The coordinating chairs have a simple wooden seat and ladder-style backrests that promote relaxation, and the spindle rungs provide a footrest for added comfort. The antique-walnut finish creates a rich look that mixes easily with your existing furniture ensemble, and traditional design elements make this set ideal for a variety of decor styles.