Imusa 3Pc Colombian Cast Aluminum Caldero or Dutch Oven Set with Lid

The IMUSA caldero is the workhorse of any Hispanic kitchen due to its versatility and unique design. The caldero (or cauldron in English) has rounded sides, a tight fitting lid, and superior heat distribution. Calderos are used to cook rice, beans, braise meat, and simmer stews and soups. Made in Colombia these traditional calderos will be part of your kitchen for many years to come. The rounded side heat up evenly and quickly allowing you to cook a variety of different foods. The matching lid is ideal to lock in flavor while cooking and the caldero can be used as a serving dish after cooking. This caldero (or cauldron) is an excellent addition to any kitchen and is ideal for simmering, braising, boiling, and all sorts of cooking, and features a tight-fitting lid that seals in aromas, flavors, and moisture. This caldero has a natural finish that becomes seasoned after use, imparting more flavors than nonstick pots. Lightweight aluminum construction ensures quick and even heating, plus the open pot is oven safe for broiling and finishing dishes.