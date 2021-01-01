From peak performance
Peak Performance Black 3M Scotchgard Micro Fleece Sheet Set
Peak Performance 3M Scotchgard Micro Fleece Sheet Set. The 3M Scotchgard Micro Fleece Sheets from Peak Performance are a step up from any other microfleece sheets. These ultra-soft microfleece sheets are designed not to lint, not to pill, and not to shed for longer lasting quality. They also feature 3M Scotchgard treatment which has a stain release effect to help wash out stubborn stains. Twin Set Includes: 1 Flat Sheet: 68 in W x 96 in L 1 Fitted Sheet: 39 in W x 75 in L + 14 in D 1 Pillowcases: 20 in W x 30 in L Full Set Includes: 1 Flat Sheet: 83 in W x 96 in L 1 Fitted Sheet: 54 in W x 75 in L + 14 in D 2 Pillowcases: 21 in W x 30 in L Queen Set Includes: 1 Flat Sheet: 90 in W x 102 in L 1 Fitted Sheet: 60 in W x 80 in L + 14 in D 2 Pillowcases: 21 in W x 30 in L King Set Includes: 1 Flat Sheet: 108 in W x 102 in L 1 Fitted Sheet: 78 in W x 80 in L + 14 in D 2 Pillowcases: 21 in W x 40 in L