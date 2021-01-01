Athletic Works 3lb Ankle/wrist Weight:Athletic Works 3lb Pair Ankle & Wrist weights with Adjustable Strap for Fitness, Exercise, Walking, jogging, core training, Cross Training, aerobics, gym and many other fitness workouts. Can help to strengthen your legs and arms, burn calories and fat, tone your body muscles and core strength. It is specially designed with extra soft smooth elastic Neoprene fabric to provide the best comfort to your skin, and gives you the best product with sturdy interlocked stitches to increase durability and longevity. They also come with a adjustable Velcro band to ensure a customized fit to your ankles/wrists, thus prevent bouncing during practice.