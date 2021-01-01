From nearly natural
3ft. Sansevieria Artificial Plant in Cream Planter with Gold Base
Shh… Don’t be intimidated by this artificial Sansevieria plant. Filled with intricate detailing on the sword-like, thick leaves, this realistic faux Sansevieria brings vertical appeal to any space with the yellowish hued tips. Standing 3', from a cream planter with gold base (included in height) nestled with faux moss, curate in compact spaces. Perfect for an apartment, lonely corner or office. Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: 7 in. W x 7 in. D x 36 in. H ; Planter Dimensions: H: 8 In. W: 8 In. D: 8 In. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day Lifelike faux snake plant with intricate detailing ; Green leaves with a yellow variation ; Zero maintenance ; Housed in a cream planter with gold base ; Recommended for decorative indoor use ; Artificial plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. No maintenance needed for this artificial plant; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this artificial plant can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the stems to achieve the desired fullness. Measurements are calculated from the furthest outstretched dimension