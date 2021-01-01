From nearly natural
3Ft Pre-Lit West Virginia Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear LED Lights By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy the 3ft. Pre-Lit West Virginia Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear LED Lights at Michaels. com. Create a picture-perfect Christmas setting this year with the help of this artificial Christmas tree. Create a picture-perfect Christmas setting this year with the help of this artificial Christmas tree. Easy to set-up and entirely maintenance-free, this sparse-by-design artificial Christmas tree boasts tiers of realistic looking foliage made up of easy-to-bend branches for showcasing your own personalized ornaments and favorite holiday accents. Arriving pre-strung with clear LED lights to eliminate tangles and carefully stabilized on a metal stand, this impressive 3ft. tall artificial Christmas tree will undoubtedly transform any home or office into a joyous holiday setting for years to come. Tree Style: Full Flocked 142 branch tipsDimensions: 3 ft. (91.44 cm) height 28" (71.12 cm) diameterLighting Information: Clear 50 LEDFeatures: Easy to bend branches Recommended for indoor use only Includes metal tree stand | 3Ft Pre-Lit West Virginia Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear LED Lights By Nearly Natural | Michaels®