Nearly Natural 3ft. Cycas Artificial Tree, Green
greenify everyday spaces with this artificial cycas tree. designed from the finest materials, it boasts a collection of lifelike fronds that fan out with a natural quality, each detailed with leaves in naturally occurring hues. stands 3’ tall from an accompanying nursery planter. "shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're nearly natural!" ; we source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry nature." overall product dimensions: 26in. w x 26in. d x 36in. h ; base dimensions: h: 7 in. w: 8 in. d: 8 in. ; measurements are from the bottom of the base to the furthest outstretched dimension on the tree. width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension no maintenance required - no watering or trimming. looks full and fresh every day great for bare, empty corners ; evokes a tropical environment ; comes with white rocks ; stabilized in an accompanying nursery planter ; recommended for indoor use only ; artificial trees are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance ; item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this tree can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the branches and leaves to achieve desired fullness