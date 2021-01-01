3D Retro Wall Sticker Self-adhesive Simulation Brick Wallpaper Home Office Wall Decor Stickers 5

39.37' 3D Self Adhesive Environmental Schist Wallpaper Bedroom Living Room DecorFeature:- 3D effect, realistic, bring visual impact- Environmental protection, wear-resistant, long life- Self-adhesive, fixed, convenient- Decorate your room, more beautifulSpecification: Name: Creative Tile Sticker Material: PVCColor: As picture shownSize: 45cmx1m/17.71x39.37inStyle: 20 stylesPackage Includes:1 x 3D WallpaperNote:1. Please allow 0.5-1cm differences due to manual measurement.2. Due to the light and screen difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.