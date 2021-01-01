BePuzzled Multi 3D Crystal Puzzle - Disney Minnie & Mickey (Black/Purple): 68 Pieces

Bepuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Disney Minnie & Mickey (Black/Purple): 68 Pieces. Featuring America's favorite sweethearts leaning in for a sweet, coy kiss, we present the Minnie & Mickey Mouse Heart Deluxe Crystal Puzzle. Apart, the two characters are separate but put them together, and the heart comes into view. For all who grew up with these two characters (and who didn't?), the Minnie & Mickey Mouse puzzle evokes fanciful childhood memories and is a beautiful decoration in any room. It is a sleek, translucent, crystalline puzzle with 68 unique pieces. When you've joined the interlocking plastic pieces together (be ready for a challenge), this playful display of affection between Mickey and Minnie will warm the hearts of all who see it.