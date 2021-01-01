3CCT LED Under Cabinet Task Light by WAC Lighting - Color: White (BA-AC18-CS-WT)

Advertisement
The Light Bar 120V 3-CCT Under-Cabinet Task Luminaire from WAC Lighting increases the visibility across kitchen counters, bars, and displays. This light installs on the bottom of a cabinet, where it will provide an even layer of light thanks to its parabolic reflector and the minimal amount of space between the diffusers. The included switch allows one to toggle between color temperatures, allowing one to select the optimal illumination for their task. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White.