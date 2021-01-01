La Femme - 23985 Highly Ornate Lace Sheath Long Evening Gown

Look exquisitely ravishing in this sultry lace ensemble by La Femme 23985. This shapely two-piece stunner shows a lace fabric with colored lining and matching rhinestones. It also features a pair of long sleeves an open back and a back zipper closure. Always be red carpet ready in this opulent darling by La Femme. Style: lafemme_23985 Closure: Back Zipper Details: High Illusion over a Sweetheart Neckline Crop Top Embellished Floral Lace Long Sleeves Open Back with Keyhole Opening Sheath Silhouette Full-Length Hem Fabric: Lace Length: Long Neckline: High Illusion Waistline: Natural Colors: Black/Cranberry Black/Marine Blue Sizes: 00 - 12 Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "