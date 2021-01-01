Maxim 39805 12 Light 20" Wide Pendant from the Belvedere Collection Polished Chrome / Beveled Crystal Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Maxim 39805 12 Light 20" Wide Pendant from the Belvedere Collection Product Features:Part of the Belvedere CollectionFully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyDimmable fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesUL Listed for Dry LocationSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes clear crystal shadeIncludes 39" of chain and 180" of wire for installationProduct Specifications:Height: 21" (measured from top of fixture to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 20" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Maximum Height: 60" (including chain / cord / down rods)Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 12Watts Per Bulb: 25Wattage: 300Voltage: 120vProduct Variations:39806: 19 Light 31" Wide Pendant39809: 4 Light 9" Wide Pendant Polished Chrome / Beveled Crystal Glass