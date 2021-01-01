Hudson Valley Lighting 3910 Delmar Single Light 10" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Hudson Valley Lighting 3910 Delmar Single Light 10" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable brass constructionComes with an alabaster shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch UL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 4-1/4"Width: 10-1/4"Depth: 10-1/4"Product Weight: 10 lbsCanopy Width: 9-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 12 wattsLumens: 1200Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Flush Mount Polished Nickel