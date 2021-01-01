0.39 ct Natural African Blue Sapphire Loose Gemstone Excellent Cut 0.925 Argentium Silver Necklace-For Women Valentine's

………………………………….D E T A I L S Metal Material: 0.925 Argentium silver Stone: Sapphire Packaging in a beautiful gift box. Cut: Excellent………………………………….I T 'S middot; A W E S O M E This jewelry product is unique and can't be found somewhere else. All Rights Reserved. US Trademark and Patent Pending. Everything is made by our team of awesome, happy people. You can trust that all our pieces are top quality, and made by people who really care. We love our customers - you're in good hands. These necklaces beautifully catch the light and leave a gleaming impression! Energetic, unique, and wonderfully dynamic. Like you, our Necklace is full of personality! It makes for a glorious gift or a personal treat for yourself. This item is created with the highest quality 925 sterling silver. Best bet for all skin types and those with metal sensitivities. HAPPINESS GUARANTEE: We want you to LOVE your new jewelry!………………………………….S I Z I N G Height approximately - 1.2" Stone size 4x6 mm Weight 2.7