Nearly Natural 38in. Corn Stalk Dracaena Artificial Plant in Metal Planter (Real Touch)
The Nearly Natural 38in. Corn Stalk Dracaena Artificial Plant in Metal Planter (Real Touch) is the perfect accent to any space. Update a bare corner in your home or office with the help of this artificial corn stalk dracaena plant; boasting a rich overgrowth of intricately designed leaves in naturally occurring evergreens, stemming from lifelike textured trunks - all of which feel real to the touch. Standing 38” high and carefully stabilized in a metal planter, this everyday fake plant evokes a hint of the exotic wherever displayed.Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial plant will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed.About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.