Jovani - 63884 Feathered Off-Shoulder Mermaid Dress With Train

Capture that striking presence and get everyones attention in Jovani 63884. This scuba gown fashions a feather trimmed off the shoulder neckline. The fitted bodice is detailed with princess seams and from the waist begins a mermaid silhouette with a train finish. Orchestrate your moment to stand out in this Jovani dress. Style: jovani_63884 Details: Invisible back zipper Off-shoulder sleeves Fitted bodice Scuba Feather trim Princess seams Train Mermaid skirt Length: Long Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..