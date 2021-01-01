Hooker Furniture 388-10-422 Danforth 32" Wide Traditional Tall Bookcase / Bookshelf Rich Medium Brown Indoor Furniture Storage Shelving

Hooker Furniture 388-10-422 Danforth 32" Wide Traditional Tall Bookcase / Bookshelf All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Constructed from birch and cherry for durability and style Arrives assembled and ready for use Four (4) shelves provide plenty of storage space Adds a transitional style to any room Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Specifications: Assembly Required: No Comes in Set: No Decor Style: Transitional Depth: 16" Height: 78" Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year Limited Material: Birch, Cherry Number of Shelves: 4 Product Weight: 116.6 lbs Width: 32" Elements: Bookcase, bookshelf, shelving unit Shelving Rich Medium Brown