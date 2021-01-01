From craftmade
Craftmade 38733 Stafford 3 Light Candle Style Chandelier - 16 Inches Wide Aged Bronze / Textured Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Craftmade 38733 Stafford 3 Light Candle Style Chandelier - 16 Inches Wide Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes 9' of chain and 10' of wireSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 26.38"Width: 16" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Chain Length: 108"Wire Length: 120"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120v Aged Bronze / Textured Black