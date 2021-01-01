Minka Lavery 3866 6 Light 27" Wide Drum Chandelier Soft Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Minka Lavery 3866 6 Light 27" Wide Drum Chandelier Natural rope creates the perfect blend of texture and artistry in the Windward Passage collectionFeaturesConstructed of steel and synthetic materials(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 34"Minimum Height: 38"Maximum Hanging Height: 80"Width: 26-1/2"Product Weight: 27.03 lbsCanopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Soft Brass