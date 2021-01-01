Eurofase Lighting 38156 Campisi 3 Light 16" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Eurofase Lighting 38156 Campisi 3 Light 16" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Hand-blown clear glass is seamlessly suspended by a simple frame, highlighting the charm of a candelabra in this transitional piece.FeaturesConstructed from quality metalIncludes a clear glass shade(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-3/4"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 7.57 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Chrome