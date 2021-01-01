From sonneman
Sonneman 3810 Radiant Lines 15" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Sonneman 3810 Radiant Lines 15" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant Exquisitely refined, an LED edge-lit glass panel produces bidirectional luminance with transparency, from precisely controlled parallel Radiant Lines in a tight surface pattern.FeaturesDesigned by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designWall-washing downlight recessed within the rectilinear formMust be mounted as shownConstructed of durable metalsComesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via TRIAC/ELV Dimmer (Dimmer not included).UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 2-1/2"Extension: 3"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 2-1/4"Shade Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 1590Wattage: 17 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Polished Chrome