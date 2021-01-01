The elegant finish of this beautiful planter has the look real ceramic and will be a perfect showcase for your plants and flowers. Made from recycled polyresin, this planter is durable and provides the look of a real ceramic planter without the weight. The planter is coated with UV inhibitors to minimize fading. No drilling required as planter is molded with easy knock-out drainage holes. For indoor or outdoor use. allen + roth 11.38-in W x 10.33-in H Flute Planter Blue Resin Planter | PLB3612LBC