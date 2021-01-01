La Femme - 23775 Sleeveless Illusion Jewel Neck Two-piece Floral Laced Chiffon Dress

This enchanting La Femme 23775 evening gown is sure to make you the center of everyone's attention. Lovely two piece dress with sparkling beaded lace top and chiffon skirt. The top is sheer lace on the back. Back zipper closure. Look good and feel good with this ostentatious extravagant dress from La Femme. Style: lafemme_23775 Closure: Back zipper Details: Two-piece dress Sleeveless Illusion jewel neckline Floral laced top A-line skirt Chiffon Back zipper Fabric: Poly Chiffon Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Jewel Waistline: Natural Colors: Black Blush Powder Blue Sizes: 00 - 12 Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "