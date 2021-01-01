Schonbek 3770-S Renaissance 7 Light 24" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Crystals Heirloom Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Schonbek 3770-S Renaissance 7 Light 24" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Crystals FeaturesConstructed from steelProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulInstallable on sloped ceilingsRequires (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbs and includes (1) 15 watt Candelabra (E12) bulb40" of adjustable chain includedManufactured in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 27"Minimum Height: 30"Maximum Hanging Height: 68"Width: 23-1/2"Depth: 23-1/2"Product Weight: 29 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 375 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 7Max Watts Per Bulb: 15 and 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: T7Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Heirloom Gold