Sonneman 3768 Bubbles 8 Light Pendant with Clear Glass Shades Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Sonneman 3768 Bubbles 8 Light Pendant with Clear Glass Shades Features:Clear Glass ShadesGlobe Sizes: (3) 8", (3) 10" and (2) 12"10' Adjustable CordUL Listed for Dry LocationsCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentCord Length: 120"Diameter: 23"Energy Star: NoHeight: 22" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Light Direction: Ambient LightingNumber of Bulbs: 8Pendant Type: Full SizedProduct Weight: 115 lbsShade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassShade Shape: GlobeUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 480Watts Per Bulb: 60 Polished Nickel