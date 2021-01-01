La Femme - 23753 Sparkling Crop Top Tiered Tulle Long Evening Gown

Glide into every party with understated glamour and let all heads turn on you in this divine creation by La Femme 23753. The alluring two-piece dress displays a tiered tulle skirt and corset like crop top. The top and belt feature unique square beadwork and a back zipper closure. Be the delight of everyone's eyes in this darling ensemble by La Femme. Style: lafemme_23753 Closure: Back Zipper Details: Sweetheart Neckline Metallic Beadwork on Bodice Open Back Crop Top Beaded Waistband Horsehair Hem Tiered Tulle A-Line Skirt Full-Length Hem Fabric: Tulle Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Color: Black Sizes: 00 - 12 Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "