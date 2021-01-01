From craftmade
Craftmade 37344 Lisbon 4 Light Candle Style Chandelier - 20.87 Inches Wide Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Craftmade 37344 Lisbon 4 Light Candle Style Chandelier - 20.87 Inches Wide Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes (2) 6" downrodsIncludes 6' of chain and 10' of wireSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 26.31"Maximum Height: 98.3" (including chain / down rods)Width: 20.87" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Height: 1.18"Canopy Width: 5.12"Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Voltage: 120vCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Antique Nickel