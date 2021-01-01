Eurofase Lighting 37098-018 Devonshire 2 Light 59" Wide LED Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Eurofase Lighting 37098-018 Devonshire 2 Light 59" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with acrylic shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedCUL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 17-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 139-1/4"Width: 59"Depth: 1-1/4"Product Weight: 3.08 lbsChain Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2520Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 24 voltsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 35000 Chrome